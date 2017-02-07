BRIEF-Michael Kors CEO - Will reduce promotional activity across retail and wholesale channels in Americas

Feb 7 Michael Kors
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly
promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards
cross body and small leather goods
* CEO - fashion watch category remained challenged which
continued to negatively impact Q3 comparable sales
* CEO on conf call- in stores, traffic declined in high
single-digits to negatively impact Q3 comparable sales
* CEO -believe Q3 European comp sales fell due to
continuation of weak tourism trends and reduced consumer
confidence related to Brexit and terrorist attacks in certain
markets
* CEO -beginning this month, reducing promotional activity
across retail and wholesale channels in americas
* Reducing promotional activity in retail and wholesale
channels expected to hurt net sales in FY 2018, declines
expected to moderate in FY 2019
* Anticipate market volatility in Europe throughout the
calendar year
* CEO- increasing penetration of footwear in our largest
volume doors
* CEO- new online dress shop scheduled to launch this fall
* CEO- will significantly increase digital marketing spend
to fuel fast growing ecommerce business globally
* CFO- in fiscal 2018 anticipate modest top line growth
driven by higher retail net sales, operating margin in the high
teens and modest eps growth
* CEO- "don't believe any of our competitors are taking this
level of stance as it relates to walking away from the
promotional activity"
