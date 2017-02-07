版本:
BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital reports qtrly net investment income of about $7.7 mln

Feb 7 Oxford Lane Capital Corp -

* Net asset value per share as of Dec 31, 2016 stood at $10.74 compared with net asset value per share at Sep 30, 2016 of $9.94

* Qtrly net investment income was approximately $7.7 million, or approximately $0.38 per share

* Core net investment income was approximately $11.7 million, or approximately $0.58 per share, for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
