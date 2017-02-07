BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE received a Wells Notice related to outage in July 2015

Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange - On Dec 29, 2016, NYSE received
a Wells Notice
* Intercontinental Exchange - Wells Notice states that the
staff have made preliminary determination to recommend that SEC
file an enforcement action
* Intercontinental Exchange - Enforcement action in
connection with how NYSE responded on July 8, 2015 to
circumstances leading into suspension of trading that day
* Intercontinental Exchange - results of the Wells Notice
and any enforcement action related to the July 8, 2015 outage
are unknown at this time
* Intercontinental Exchange - in December 2015, NYSE had
received an inquiry from enforcement staff of SEC regarding the
outage; the investigation proceeded throughout 2016
