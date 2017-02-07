BRIEF-GM says anticipates impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017

Feb 7 General Motors Co
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced
through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
* General Motors - Brexit resulted in a $0.3 billion
unfavorable impact due primarily to adverse movement in British
pound against U.S. Dollar
* General Motors says it anticipates the impacts of Brexit
to continue through 2017 - SEC filing
* General Motors - Also anticipates headwinds associated
with pricing pressures and increased costs associated with
depreciation, marketing and costs associated with new product
launches
* General Motors - Intend to mitigate the headwinds with
full benefit of recently launched Astra and Mokka X along with
2017 launches of the Insignia, Ampera E
Source text: (bit.ly/2lkvmjS)
