2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports 5.17 pct passive stake in Xilinx Inc

Feb 7 Xilinx Inc

* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage:
