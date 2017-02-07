版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60

Feb 7 Douglas Emmett Inc

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.47

* Sees 2017 FFO per share $1.88 to $1.94

* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jZKvpC] Further company coverage:
