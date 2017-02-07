版本:
BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Paris court issued judgment dismissing annulment applications filed by Venezuela

Feb 7 Gold Reserve Inc :

* Paris Court of Appeal issued a judgment dismissing annulment applications filed by Venezuela pending before French courts

* Judgment in relation to annulment applications for arbitral award dated Sept 22, 2014 by ICSID against Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

* Court also ordered Venezuela to pay an amount of EUR150,000 for company's legal fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
