BRIEF-Sempra Energy announces California Utilities' settlement agreement for two-year extension of cost-of-capital application

Feb 7 Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy announces California Utilities' settlement
agreement for two-year extension of cost-of-capital application
* Sempra Energy -Entered MOU with other parties for two-year
extension for utilities to file next applications in
cost-of-capital proceeding at CPUC
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return
on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for Socalgas to reduce its
return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and
2019
* Sempra Energy - Co's california utilities San Diego Gas &
Electric and Southern California Gas Co have entered into
memorandum of understanding with other parties
