2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems remarketed $25 mln aggregate amount finance authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds - SEC Filing

Feb 7 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste Systems-On Feb 1 remarketed $25.0 million aggregate amount finance authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds - SEC Filing

* Casella Waste Systems-2005R-3 bonds were remarketed at term interest rate period of 8 years at 5.250% per annum, a final maturity of January 1, 2025 Source text: [bit.ly/2k0anH3] Further company coverage:
