BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC estimated book value per common share as of Jan 31 was $19.92, or $19.63 on a diluted basis

2017年 2月 8日

* Ellington Financial LLC- Estimated book value per common share as of January 31, 2017 was $19.92, or $19.63 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
