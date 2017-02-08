BRIEF-Worleyparsons wins EPCM and fabrication contract with Chevron

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital reports qtrly gross profit of $4.2 mln
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
Feb 8 Worleyparsons Ltd :
* Chevron awards EPCM and fabrication contract
* EPCM contract valued at approximately $67 million
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
* Worleyparsonscord contract value is projected at approximately $20 million
* The new plant is expected to significantly lower risks and environmental impact
* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million