BRIEF-Worleyparsons wins EPCM and fabrication contract with Chevron

Feb 8 Worleyparsons Ltd :

* Chevron awards EPCM and fabrication contract

* EPCM contract valued at approximately $67 million

* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings

* Worleyparsonscord contract value is projected at approximately $20 million

* The new plant is expected to significantly lower risks and environmental impact