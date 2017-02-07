BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management says Chipotle Mexican Grill entered registration rights agreement with company - SEC Filing

Feb 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Pershing Square Capital Management - On Feb 3, 2017,
Chipotle Mexican Grill entered registration rights agreement
with Pershing Square - SEC Filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management - Registration rights
agreement with Chipotle was entered into pursuant to the
December 14 letter agreement
* Pershing Square-May make up to 4 requests that Chipotle
Mexican Grill file registration statement to register sale of
shares owned by pershing square
* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement provides
Chipotle will file a shelf registration statement covering
shares of co owned by Pershing Square
* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement with
Chipotle provides certain piggyback registration rights to
Pershing Square
Source text: [bit.ly/2lhHQNa]
Further company coverage: