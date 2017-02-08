BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 7 Enstar Group Ltd
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* One of its units signed agreement to reinsure RSA Insurance Group Plc's U.K. employers' liability legacy business
* Enstar Group Ltd - Unit will assume gross insurance reserves of approximately £957 million (about $1.2 billion), relating to 2005 and prior year business
* Transaction is subject to finalizing and effecting certain security arrangements
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation