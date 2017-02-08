版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 08:06 BJT

BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business

Feb 7 Enstar Group Ltd

* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business

* One of its units signed agreement to reinsure RSA Insurance Group Plc's U.K. employers' liability legacy business

* Enstar Group Ltd - Unit will assume gross insurance reserves of approximately £957 million (about $1.2 billion), relating to 2005 and prior year business

* Transaction is subject to finalizing and effecting certain security arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
