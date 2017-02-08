版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Meredith Corp & Bronfman-led investor group in advance pursuit of Time, have signed non-disclosure agreement with Time - CNBC citing DJ

Feb 7 Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corp. & Bronfman-Led investor group in advance pursuit of Time Inc., have signed non-disclosure agreement with $TIME - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage:
