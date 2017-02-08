版本:
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer

Feb 8 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Has announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer

* Chief Investment Officer Nigel Cuming will be retiring from role in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
