2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Cognizant Technology Solutions says size of board shall not exceed 13 before 2017 annual meeting

Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp -

* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage:
