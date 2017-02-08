版本:
2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Lilly announces label update for its diabetes drug Trulicity

Feb 8 Eli Lilly And Co -

* Lilly's Trulicity (dulaglutide) label updated to include use in combination with basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes

* Label for once-weekly trulicity is now updated to include use in combination with basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
