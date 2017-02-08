版本:
BRIEF-Belo Sun announces 2017 exploration program

* Belo Sun announces 2017 exploration program

* Initial budget of approximately $5 million has been allocated to 2017 exploration program

* Will be initiating exploration activities on its 175,000-hectare land package in northeastern brazil

* Says initial budget of approximately $5 million has been allocated to 2017 exploration program
