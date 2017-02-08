版本:
BRIEF-Six Flags and Samsung announce renewed collaboration on virtual reality roller coasters

Feb 8 Six Flags Entertainment Corp -

* Six Flags and Samsung announce renewed collaboration on virtual reality roller coasters

* Says co, Samsung Electronics America Inc announce renewed collaboration on virtual reality roller coasters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
