BRIEF-Brinks reports quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterly non gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 gaap revenue $804 million versus $766 million last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $735.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be approximately $370 million to $380 million

* Quarterly non-gaap revenue $768 million versus. $733 million last year

* 2017 earnings growth of 17% to 21% to a range between $2.45 and $2.55 per share

* 2017 guidance includes a projected negative impact of foreign exchange of $80 million on revenue, $15 million on operating profit and $.18 per share on earnings

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q4 of 2016, Brink's implemented restructuring actions at its operating and corporate levels

* Sees 2017 revenue about $3,000 million

* Restructuring activities are expected to result in $8 to $12 million in 2017 cost savings

* Recognized asset-related adjustments of $16.3 million, severance costs of $7.2 million, as part of restructuring, reorganization

* Sees 2017 gaap eps from continuing operations $2.05 - $2.15 per share

* Sees 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations $2.45 - $2.55 per share