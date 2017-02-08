BRIEF-St Ives says HarperCollins' monochrome books production contract will not be renewed

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 St Ives Plc
* Informed by HarperCollins that its contract with group's books business for production of monochrome books in UK will not be renewed
* Current contract ends on 30 June 2017.
* Management will be initiating actions to reduce cost base of books business and therefore mitigate impact of non-renewal of this contract.
* Market remains competitive and we are not prepared to chase volume at uneconomic prices - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.