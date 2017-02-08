BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals sees spending between C$14 mln to C$15 mln on total site costs for 2017

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Rubicon Minerals Corp -
* For 2017, company estimates spending between C$14 million to C$15 million on total site costs
* Co estimates spending C$4 million in corporate, general, and administrative expenses in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.