公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals sees spending between C$14 mln to C$15 mln on total site costs for 2017

Feb 8 Rubicon Minerals Corp -

* For 2017, company estimates spending between C$14 million to C$15 million on total site costs

* Co estimates spending C$4 million in corporate, general, and administrative expenses in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
