公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-CONSOL Energy reports 11 pct increase to its total proved reserves

Feb 8 CONSOL Energy Inc -

* Total proved reserves of 6.3 Tcfe, as of December 31, 2016, which is an 11% increase compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
