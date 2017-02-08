版本:
BRIEF-Investment Technology Group's reports trading vols for Jan 2017

Feb 8 Investment Technology Group Inc

* January 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.8 billion shares compared to 3.1 billion shares in December 2016

* Jan 2017 average daily volume (adv) was 139 million shares versus ADV of 159 million shares in January 2016

* "During January 2017 there was an increase in percentage of volume from lower-rate sell-side clients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
