BRIEF-Investment Technology Group's reports trading vols for Jan 2017

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Investment Technology Group Inc
* January 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.8 billion shares compared to 3.1 billion shares in December 2016
* Jan 2017 average daily volume (adv) was 139 million shares versus ADV of 159 million shares in January 2016
* "During January 2017 there was an increase in percentage of volume from lower-rate sell-side clients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.