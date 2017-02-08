版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Supernus announces issuance of eighth U.S. patent protecting Trokendi XR

Feb 8 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Supernus announces issuance of eighth U.S. Patent protecting Trokendi XR

* Says patent provides protection for product with expiration that is no earlier than 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
