公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Flowserve co's new CEO Scott Rowe to get annual base salary of $1.1 million

Feb 8 Flowserve Corp

* Co's newly announced CEO R. Scott Rowe will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2klRdri) Further company coverage:
