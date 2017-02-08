版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-GSK says launched flonase sensimist allergy relief nationwide

Feb 8 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

* GSK Consumer Healthcare - announced nationwide launch of flonase sensimist allergy relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
