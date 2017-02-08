版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-GE, Gama Energy sign agreement to operate first digital power plant in Turkey

Feb 8 General Electric Co :

* Says company and Gama Energy signed an agreement to operate the first digital power plant in Turkey Source text - (bit.ly/2kS8X0k) Further company coverage:
