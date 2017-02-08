版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of majority equity stake of Intel's security business by TPG Group

Feb 8 Competition Commission of India:

* Approves acquisition of majority equity stake of Intel's security business by TPG Group Further company coverage:
