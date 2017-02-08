版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Thermon Group says unit to start production in Greater Moscow region in 2017

Feb 8 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Thermon Group Holdings Says its indirect subsidiary, Thermon Eurasia, will begin local production of key products in Greater Moscow region beginning in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐