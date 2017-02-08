版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Points International partners with COPA airlines

Feb 8 Points International Ltd

* Points International Ltd - partnership with Copa Airlines to enable connectmiles program members to buy, gift or transfer their reward miles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐