版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems Inc Q3 loss per share $0.04

Feb 8 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - qtrly revenue rose 23% to $20.6 million

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly backlog rose 28% to $9.6 million from $7.5 million in q3'16

* Orion Energy Systems Inc -expects total revenue to grow by 10-15% in fiscal 2017

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - gross margin expected to remain at or near 30% for balance of fiscal 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $77.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐