BRIEF-Live Nation selects Amazon Web Services as cloud infrastructure provider

Feb 8 Amazon.Com Inc -

* Amazon Web Services - announced that Live Nation Entertainment has selected AWS as public cloud infrastructure provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
