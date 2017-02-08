版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help

Feb 8 Facebook Inc

* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis

* will make community help available for natural and accidental incidents, such as an earthquake or building fire

* will make community help available starting in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India And Saudi Arabia for the first couple of weeks Source (bit.ly/2lkLpCy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐