BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help

Feb 8 Facebook Inc

* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis

* will make community help available for natural and accidental incidents, such as an earthquake or building fire

* will make community help available starting in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India And Saudi Arabia for the first couple of weeks Source (bit.ly/2lkLpCy)