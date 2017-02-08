BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Facebook Inc
* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis
* will make community help available for natural and accidental incidents, such as an earthquake or building fire
* will make community help available starting in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India And Saudi Arabia for the first couple of weeks Source (bit.ly/2lkLpCy) Further company coverage:
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.