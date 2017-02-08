版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Ciena says CEO total compensation for 2016 was $6.2 mln vs $7.4 mln in 2015 - sec filing

Feb 8 Ciena Corp

* Ciena Corp CEO Gary Smith's total compensation for 2016 was $6.2 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
