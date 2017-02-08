BRIEF-Veracyte to expand patient access to the Afirma gene expression classifier in thyroid cancer diagnosis

Feb 8 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte to expand patient access to the Afirma gene expression classifier in thyroid cancer diagnosis through agreement with quest diagnostics

* Says quest diagnostics is expected to begin offering test to its customers nationally in Q2 of 2017

* Says financial and other terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Physician clients of quest diagnostics will be able to order test on behalf of patients, refer patient specimens to co for genomic testing