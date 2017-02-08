BRIEF-Veracyte to expand patient access to the Afirma gene expression classifier in thyroid cancer diagnosis

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
Feb 8 Veracyte Inc
* Veracyte to expand patient access to the Afirma gene expression classifier in thyroid cancer diagnosis through agreement with quest diagnostics
* Says quest diagnostics is expected to begin offering test to its customers nationally in Q2 of 2017
* Says financial and other terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Physician clients of quest diagnostics will be able to order test on behalf of patients, refer patient specimens to co for genomic testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.