BRIEF-Opko health says unit has has completed development of ENKO 1

Feb 8 Opko Health Inc

* OPKO Health, Inc says its wholly owned subsidiary, OPKO Health Spain, has completed development of ENKO 1

* OPKO Health Inc says OPKO Health Spain projects launch of ENKO 1 in Europe in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
