2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice, Halton Group Americas enter strategic alliance

Feb 8 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Manitowoc Foodservice - Co, Halton Group Americas have entered into a strategic alliance

* Manitowoc Foodservice - strategic alliance is to facilitate integration of Halton ventilation solutions into a wide range of Manitowoc's Equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
