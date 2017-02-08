版本:
BRIEF-Smart Eye is supplier to Volvo Cars' Drive Me project

Feb 8 Smart Eye AB :

* Supplier to Volvo Cars' Drive Me project

* Is cooperating with NVIDIA to deliver logger camera systems to Volvo Cars Drive Me project

