2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Fitch says Corporate Tax Cuts Could Mean Fannie/Freddie Treasury Draws

Feb 8 Source: Fitch

* Fitch says reduction in U.S. Corporate tax rate from current federal statutory rate could present Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac with significant dta writedowns

* Fitch- while tax cut would enhance Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac's long-term profitability, it also would produce a significant one-time hit to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
