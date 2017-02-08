版本:
BRIEF-Nielsen and CBS Television Stations renew multiyear agreement for local television ratings service

Feb 8 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen and CBS Television Stations renew relationship with multiyear agreement for local television ratings service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
