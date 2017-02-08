版本:
BRIEF-Square Inc says launching Square For Retail, a new point-of-sale app

Feb 8 Square Inc

* Square Inc says launching square for retail, a new point-of-sale app; square for retail is $60 per month, per register - Blog Source text - squ.re/2k3iu0o Further company coverage:
