版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Goodyear says expects a pick up in its off-the-road tires business between now and 2020 - Conf call

Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Goodyear Tire says there should be a pick up in company's off-the-road tires business at some point between now and 2020, but not factoring in a big rebound for 2017 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐