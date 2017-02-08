版本:
2017年 2月 9日

BRIEF-AEHR TEST SYSTEMS RECEIVES ORDER FOR ITS FOX-XP TEST AND BURN-IN SYSTEM PRODUCTS

Feb 8 Aehr Test Systems

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS RECEIVES ORDER FROM SUBCONTRACTOR TO LEAD CUSTOMER FOR ITS FOX-XP TEST AND BURN-IN SYSTEM PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
