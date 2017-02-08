版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard

Feb 8 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard

* About 2,500 units of power supplies sold with lift chairs (210 units were sold in Canada) are being recalled

* No injuries related to La-Z-Boy's recall of power supplies sold with lift chairs have been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
