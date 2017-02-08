版本:
BRIEF-Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Sussex Bancorp

Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kO4Enk
