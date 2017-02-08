版本:
BRIEF-Retractable Technologies seeks review of decision in case against Becton Dickinson

Feb 8 Retractable Technologies Inc

* Retractable Technologies - On Jan 31, Co filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with Supreme Court of the United States

* Retractable Technologies - Petition to review the Dec 2, 2016 fifth circuit court of appeals decision in Co's case against Becton, Dickinson and Co Source text: bit.ly/2krxcSI Further company coverage:
