BRIEF-Retractable Technologies seeks review of decision in case against Becton Dickinson

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Feb 8 Retractable Technologies Inc
* Retractable Technologies - On Jan 31, Co filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with Supreme Court of the United States
* Retractable Technologies - Petition to review the Dec 2, 2016 fifth circuit court of appeals decision in Co's case against Becton, Dickinson and Co Source text: bit.ly/2krxcSI Further company coverage:
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.