2017年 2月 8日

BRIEF-Bayer late-stage rivaroxaban trial meets primary endpoint early

Feb 8 Bayer AG

* Says Phase III compass study with rivaroxaban in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease shows overwhelming efficacy and meets primary endpoint early

* Says Bayer, Janssen and Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) will offer rivaroxaban to study participants in an open-label extension trial

* Says a complete data analysis from this study is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
