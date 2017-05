BRIEF-RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP SAYS ON FEB 2, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS UNITS ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT

Feb 8 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc

* RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC- ON FEB 2 CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS UNITS ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 2, 2017 - SEC FILING

* RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY'S $100 MILLION EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 14, 2012-SEC FILING

* RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC- LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURE ON FEBRUARY 2, 2022 - SEC FILING

* RUTH'S HOSPITALITY-AGREEMENT PROVIDES $90 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, $5 MILLION SUBFACILITY OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, $5 MILLION SUBFACILITY FOR SWINGLINE LOANS

* THE $90 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $150.0 MILLION