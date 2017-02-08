版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27

Feb 8 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27

* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
